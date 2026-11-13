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Safety
FAA ground stop affecting New Orleans riverboat crash response, lawmaker says
By Brittney Donovan,11 days ago
- An FAA ground stop affecting all US flights on Friday was reportedly hindering efforts to get investigators on the ground in New Orleans, where a riverboat was hit by a tanker.
- A total of 32 passengers on the riverboat were rushed to the hospital after a tanker “lost control” and collided with cruise boat on the Mississippi River, causing some passengers to plunge into the water.
- Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana told WDSU that the FAA ground stop was delaying the NTSB’s forensic team from getting to the scene of the riverboat collision.
- All flights in the US have been paused as the FAA works to fix an issue affecting communications.
- "I know they are desperately trying to get here," Carter said. "Normally they would get on their FAA charter plane that would be here pretty quickly from Washington. Unfortunately, all air traffic has been grounded and no further information is available at this time."
IN FULL
‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: All passengers accounted for after New Orleans riverboat crash, officials say
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