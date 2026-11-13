undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rugby
How France came through the chaos to beat South Africa in Paris thriller
By Harry Latham-Coyle,11 days ago
- France secured a dramatic 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa in a Nations Championship thriller at the Stade de France in Paris.
- Inspired by the playmaking partnership of Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu, Les Bleus produced scintillating attacking rugby to establish a 21-7 lead by half-time.
- The French team held out for the win despite significant adversity, having three players sent to the sin bin and conceding nine scrum penalties throughout the match.
- South Africa mounted a powerful second-half comeback despite losing Jasper Wiese to a red card for a dangerous clearout, scoring a late maul try through Malcolm Marx.
- Manie Libbok missed the conversion to equalise, and a decisive late tackle from Louis Bielle-Biarrey allowed Dupont to secure the ball and seal the victory for the hosts.
IN FULL
France v South Africa LIVE: Springboks stunned by hosts in epic finish to heavyweight clash