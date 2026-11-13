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A 12-match ban has been handed to Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after an on-field collision between the pair.

The Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee imposed the suspension on Friday, 10 days after De Miguel died a day following his clash with Owono.

The goalkeeper had received a red card following the incident, and the disciplinary committee said Owono used “excessive force” in the collision.

The incident took place near the end of the match in Tenerife on 2 November.

De Miguel was chasing a high ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Owono, who had rushed far outside his area. The 30-year-old suffered cardiac arrest following the collision. He died the next day.

Owono issued a statement through his club expressing his remorse and offering his condolences to De Miguel’s family.

Tributes have been paid to Jesus de Miguel following his death (Getty)

“These are the most difficult days of my life,” Owono said. “I’m struggling to find the words and finding it very difficult to process anything that has happened.

“I feel enormous pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I can’t think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

Spanish police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter.

Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings are unlikely.

On Thursday, Andorra coach Carles Manso said it will be up to Owono to decide when he feels ready to play again.

“He is deeply affected by the situation,” Manso said. “We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return.”

Owono was not selected by Equatorial Guinea for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the ongoing international break following last week’s collision.

Owono has been Equatorial Guinea’s first-choice goalkeeper since he was a teenager and competed with them at the last three Africa Cup of Nations finals.