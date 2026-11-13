undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Orleans
Injuries confirmed after cruise boat hit by tanker in New Orleans
By Brittney Donovan,10 days ago
- At least 32 people were rushed to the hospital after a riverboat was hit by tanker in New Orleans on Friday, according to first responders.
- A total of 129 passengers were aboard the American Heritage cruise boat, operated by American Cruise Lines, when it was struck around 12:30 p.m. near the Port of New Orleans.
- The tanker “lost control” before hitting the riverboat, the mayor said, causing the cruise boat to tilt to its side. It was left partially submerged in the water.
- More than a dozen people in lifejackets were dragged from the 66-degree Fahrenheit (19-degree Celsius) river onto nearby ships.
- “It was just chaos,” a witness said. “You had all types of ships, like other barges and other companies down there trying to help out, which also was a little convoluted because you had people still in the water.”
IN FULL
New Orleans crash updates: Dozens taken to hospital after tanker slams into riverboat carrying 129 people