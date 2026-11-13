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Soccer
John McGinn stars in Scotland win as Andy Robertson equals Kenny Dalglish record
By Sam Brookes,10 days ago
- John McGinn scored twice as Scotland picked up a 2-1 win over North Macedonia in the Nations League on Friday night.
- Andy Robertson matched Kenny Dalglish’s record of 102 caps for Scotland, but it was another Premier League star who stole the show at Hampden Park.
- After a frustrating first half for the hosts, McGinn put Scotland ahead in the 54th minute, only for Elmin Rastoder to equalise for North Macedonia three minutes later.
- McGinn proved to be Scotland’s hero as he scored a 73rd-minute penalty to seal a first victory for head coach Sebastien Pocognoli.
- Scotland will now face Switzerland, who have already won the group, in their final Nations League game on Monday.