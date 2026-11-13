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Thousands of flights delayed after FAA ground stop: What to know
By Riley Hoffman,10 days ago
- The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop at U.S. airports due to safety reasons and extraordinary circumstances.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated the stoppage followed a critical communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
- FAA technicians are currently investigating the system disruption, and officials promised immediate updates as more information becomes available.
- Around 4:45 p.m. ET, The New York Times reported there were more than 7,800 flights delayed in the United States and about 350 cancellations.
- More than 30,000 departures and arrivals were scheduled for the remainder of the Friday after the nationwide ground stop began shortly before 4 p.m. ET, according to the NYT.
IN FULL
US ground stop live updates: FAA orders all planes grounded over ‘extraordinary circumstances’