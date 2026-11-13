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The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop at U.S. airports due to safety reasons and extraordinary circumstances.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated the stoppage followed a critical communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

FAA technicians are currently investigating the system disruption, and officials promised immediate updates as more information becomes available.

Around 4:45 p.m. ET, The New York Times reported there were more than 7,800 flights delayed in the United States and about 350 cancellations.

More than 30,000 departures and arrivals were scheduled for the remainder of the Friday after the nationwide ground stop began shortly before 4 p.m. ET, according to the NYT.

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US ground stop live updates: FAA orders all planes grounded over ‘extraordinary circumstances’