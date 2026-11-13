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Military
‘Suspected drone activity’ at RAF Lakenheath triggers US Air Force response
By Sam Hall,11 days ago
- US Air Force security forces responded to reports of “suspected unauthorised drone activity” operating over RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk on Friday evening.
- Military officials confirmed that no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected, and West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy subsequently announced that the incident was resolved with no ongoing threat to the public.
- RAF Lakenheath, which serves as the largest US fighter operation in Europe with nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel, was previously placed on a high-level Charlie alert in September.
- The drone alert follows Downing Street assurances that UK air bases remain secure after American refuelling tankers were recently relocated from nearby RAF Mildenhall to Germany due to potential threats from Iran.
- The situation adds to a series of recent security concerns at British bases used by the US military, following prior investigations at RAF Fairford and RAF Molesworth after US President Donald Trump cited threats leading to earlier bomber withdrawals.
IN FULL
US military responds to ‘suspected unauthorised drone activity’ at UK airbase
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