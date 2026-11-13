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The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. flights following serious air traffic control communication issues Friday evening.

The FAA said it was "due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the issue was being investigated.

Here’s his statement in full:

“The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

IN FULL

US ground stop live updates: FAA orders all planes grounded over ‘extraordinary circumstances’