It has been reported that the man was based at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire AFP/Getty

A US army officer arrested in England on suspicion of spying for Russia can now be identified as Lt Col Brandon Carroll Tyner.

The 41-year-old was named by the US military, who confirmed his service record, after British counter-terror police secured more time to question him.

Lt Col Tyner joined up in 2008 as a senior human resources officer, and has since deployed overseas to Iraq, Qatar and Afghanistan.

He was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday this week.

A warrant of further detention has been obtained, meaning he can be held in custody until Tuesday 17 November.

Kash Patel spoke out at the time of the arrest earlier this week (PA Wire)

He was detained on suspicion of offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023, which cover obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Police said the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.

It has been reported he was based at Imjin Barracks, in Innsworth, Gloucestershire, which is home to the headquarters of Nato’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

As part of the investigation, officers carried out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire.

FBI director Kash Patel said at the time of the arrest that it involved “allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies”.

He said: “While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners.”

A Kremlin spokesman has denied Russia has any links to the US officer.

Dmitry Peskov said: “This arrest does not concern us in any way. We don’t know what it’s connected to.

“We have nothing to do with this and it has nothing to do with us.”