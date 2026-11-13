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New Orleans
Cruise line issues statement after boat carrying 129 hit by tanker in New Orleans
By Brittney Donovan,10 days ago
- American Cruise Lines has issued a statement after its riverboat was hit by a tanker in the Mississippi River in New Orleans.
- Dramatic footage shows the riverboat on its side, partially submerged in the water after it was struck by the giant tanker.
- First responders have yet to make a statement on any injuries as they work to rescue victims from the water.
- A total of 129 passengers were on the cruise ship and they were preparing to de-board when the collision happened.
- The cruise line said: “American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans. We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available.”
IN FULL
New Orleans crash updates: Dozens taken to hospital after tanker slams into riverboat carrying 129 people