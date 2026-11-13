Cruise ship hit by tanker in New Orleans AP

A rescue operation is underway on the Mississippi River Friday afternoon after a tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise boat.

More than 100 people were aboard the cruise boat, operated by American Cruise Lines, which was left partially submerged after the collision, according to The Associated Press.

People wearing life jackets were seen in the river, while others stood aboard the boat as it sank deeper into the water.

A New Orleans Emergency Medical Services official said all agencies were responding to the scene. Ferry service in the area has been suspended.

Several people had been rescued by about 2:10 p.m., according to the New Orleans mayor’s communications team, with rescue efforts still underway. Dozens of people have reportedly been transported to area hospitals.

It remains unclear whether anyone has been killed or injured.