Cruise ship hit by tanker in New Orleans AP

A rescue operation is underway on the Mississippi River Friday afternoon after a tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise boat.

More than 100 people were aboard the cruise boat, operated by American Cruise Lines, which was left partially submerged after the collision, according to The Associated Press.

People wearing life jackets were seen in the river, while others stood aboard the boat as it sank deeper into the water.