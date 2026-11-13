Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the detail of the Neets review would come out next week (Leon Neal/PA) PA Wire

Andy Burnham has described Alan Milburn’s forthcoming report on youth unemployment as a “watershed moment,” but stopped short of committing to implementing its recommendations in full.

The Prime Minister also insisted paying for the reforms would not mean “more money” but “spending differently” in Government when pressed on the large upfront investment they are expected to require.

Former Labour health secretary Mr Milburn’s review next week will recommend how to curb the number of so-called Neets – 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training – which topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade.

He is expected to call for under-25s to no longer be able to claim the health element of universal credit (UC) or personal independence payments (Pip), moving them instead to a “youth allowance”, paid at the same level as the standard rate of universal credit.

Some Labour MPs – who last year pressured Sir Keir Starmer’s government to water down proposed welfare cuts – have voiced concerns over the extent of future support.

Asked whether he would accept the politically sensitive report in full, Mr Burnham declined to provide that “blanket assurance”.

He told reporters in Dublin: “We will have to wait until the report is published. It’s a wide-ranging report, and obviously we’ll set out our response next week.

The Government’s independent reviewer of youth unemployment is former cabinet minister Alan Milburn (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“But I think it’s really important to see the report as quite a watershed moment I think in terms of how we think about supporting young people and supporting young people into work.

“It’s starting to point to a very different way of thinking about welfare and support, and moving more towards guaranteeing support for young people to move forward and get into work, rather than leaving them in a situation where they don’t get the support when they need it and then end up on benefits in their 20s. Nobody wants that.

“So there are big implications, but I think we’ll have to wait for the report.

“There’s lots of detailed recommendations, so I can’t give you that blanket assurance here tonight.”

Mr Milburn will also recommend investing billions in giving young people more career support to help them find work.

Andy Burnham and Alan Milburn speak with a former apprentice in Derby (Temilade Adelaja/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government’s independent reviewer told The Times the proposals would require a “significant” investment upfront and that it could take 10 years before savings are realised.

Mr Burnham said the Government would make better use of existing resources rather than spend more.

The Labour leader told journalists: “We’re having a conversation within Government about reprioritising spending.

“So it’s not more money; it’s just thinking differently about how and when we intervene and how we support young people.”

He pointed to fixing young people’s struggles to access mental health support and the need for an education system that put technical and academic paths on an equal footing.

“So again, reprioritising within what we’ve already got,” Mr Burnham continued.

“So that is the discussion that is going on.

“It’s not about spending more. It’s about much better use of what we’ve got to give young people the support when they need it.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis, who was part of the rebellion which forced Sir Keir’s government to water down its welfare reforms last year, said Mr Burnham was under no obligation to accept Mr Milburn’s recommendations and indicated he opposed the plans outlined so far.

“I don’t think this Government would have commissioned one of the most right-wing Blairite ministers that it ever had to oversee this. I think if you ask Alan Milburn to look at welfare, you kind of know what the answer is going to be – and he hasn’t disappointed,” he told BBC Newsnight.

“I think when you look at what he’s done, the diagnosis is correct – we need to reform the system, invest in the system, invest in young people – but the prognosis is ‘chop off one of their legs’. That just doesn’t seem to work for me.”

He added: “I think Andy Burnham has no responsibility to do anything other than thank Alan Milburn for his work, look at this report, pick out the best bits, and then pick out the bits that we don’t want, push aside.”