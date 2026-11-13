RAF Lakenheath Reuters

The US Air Force has responded to reports of "suspected unauthorised drone activity" detected operating over RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

Officials confirmed that "no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected" while encouraging citizens to report "any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities".

The Ministry of Defence said the situation “is now resolved” and it is “working closely” with the US Air Force to establish the facts, while local MP Nick Timothy said on Friday evening that base officials had informed him "there is no threat to the public”.

Downing Street insisted earlier in the week that British air bases remain safe and security is a "top priority" after US aircraft were relocated from nearby RAF Mildenhall, also situated in Suffolk.

RAF Lakenheath disclosed back in September that it was placed on "Charlie alert", marking the second-highest threat level that can be issued by the US department of defence.

Nicky Timothy said he had been informed ‘there is no threat to the public’ (AFP/Getty)

The base is home to the 48th fighter wing, also known as the Liberty Wing, with nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel making it the largest US fighter operation in Europe, according to the facility's official website.

A US European Command spokesperson said on Friday evening: “I can confirm that this evening US Air Force Security Forces personnel responded to suspected unauthorised drone activity over RAF Lakenheath.

“No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.

“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.

“Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity.

“We work closely with our host nation counterparts to keep a vigilant and proactive security posture around our bases and installations.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “We are co-ordinating with all relevant parties regarding reports of unauthorised drone activity at RAF Lakenheath this evening.

“USAF Security Forces personnel responded to the reports and the situation is now resolved.

“We are working closely with them to establish the facts. We will provide updates in due course.”

Writing on Facebook, Mr Timothy, the MP for West Suffolk, stated: "Following the speculation about the alarm at RAF Lakenheath, I have been in touch with the authorities at the base. I am told there is no threat to the public, and the incident is now resolved.

"Given the raised threat level, I continue to encourage everyone to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to the authorities.

Earlier this year, police investigated an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford (Getty)

"And I also encourage the Ministry of Defence and US air force to communicate as freely as operational security constraints allow them."

Suffolk Police and the Ministry of Defence have both been approached for comment.

Earlier this year, police conducted investigations into an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and a trespass incident at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire, both of which are used by the US Air Force.

Several American refuelling tankers were relocated from Mildenhall to Germany and other locations to address potential threats from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

US president Donald Trump stated in October that "some threats" led the US military to pull its bombers from Fairford.

The incident at Fairford took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.