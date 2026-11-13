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Thirty-two passengers were hospitalized, none with critical injuries, after a tanker struck a docked New Orleans cruise boat Friday afternoon, causing it to capsize and sending people into the Mississippi River.

No fatalities were reported, and everyone was accounted for, Mayor Helena Moreno said at a press conference, describing the outcome as a “miracle on the Mississippi.”

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked at the Port of New Orleans when an Atlantic Asphalt tanker “lost control” and collided with it around 12:30 p.m., Moreno said.

Passengers began disembarking after the collision, but the cruise boat started sinking before toppling over and flipping, leaving people in the water.

“It was an all hands on deck approach,” Moreno said of the emergency response.

People wearing life jackets were seen in the river as rescuers, including the Coast Guard officials and local firefighters, responded to the scene. Officials confirmed that the search and rescue has ended, and that those hospitalized only have minor issues, such as “bumps and bruises.”

Ferry service was suspended following the collision, people were urged to avoid the area and President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation.