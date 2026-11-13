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New Orleans
River cruise boat carrying 129 passengers hit by tanker in New Orleans
By Erin Keller,10 days ago
- A river cruise boat carrying 129 passengers has been hit by a tanker on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, sparking a massive rescue mission.
- Dramatic footage shows the cruise boat, the American Heritage operated by American Cruise Lines, partially submerged after the collision with the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.
- Bystanders and passengers were seen in the river wearing life jackets or clinging to the vessel's railings as the ship began taking on water.
- New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and multiple local agencies launched an immediate response to rescue passengers from the water and the listing vessel.
- Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the collision resulted in any injuries or fatalities as rescue operations remain ongoing.
IN FULL
Massive rescue effort underway after tanker crashes into New Orleans riverboat with 129 passengers on board