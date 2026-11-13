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Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington will miss this weekend's live shows due to illness, resulting in fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec stepping in to perform an Argentine tango with Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

The sudden lineup change was confirmed by presenter Ellie Taylor during Friday evening's broadcast of the spin-off show It Takes Two, where she sent best wishes to Widdrington.

Delta Goodrem previously received a medical bye earlier in the competition due to a fractured rib before returning on 24 October to earn the first score of 10 in the current series.

Actress Jaime Winstone and her partner Carlos Gu are returning to the dancefloor on Saturday after receiving medical clearance following a torn abdominal muscle that forced her to sit out last week.

The live episode airs on BBC One at 6.25pm on Saturday as the 2026 series builds towards its Blackpool special next weekend and the grand final on 19 December.

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Strictly Come Dancing star forced into late partner swap for this weekend’s show