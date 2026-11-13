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Celebrities
Celebrity Traitors star James Blunt back on top of UK album charts after almost two decades
By Carla Feric,10 days ago
- James Blunt has secured his first UK number one album in 19 years with his eighth studio release, Airplane Mode, following a successful promotional campaign tied to his recent television appearance.
- The 52-year-old singer reached the final three on the BBC reality game show The Celebrity Traitors last month, having openly admitted that he signed up for the programme primarily to promote his new 12-track record rather than to win.
- Expressing his gratitude to fans who bought and streamed the album, Blunt celebrated the chart victory after running a humorous promotional campaign in which he vowed to legally change his name to Ryan Air if he reached the summit.
- The wider UK album chart saw Royal Blood take second place with Dead Company, followed by Olivia Rodrigo at number three, Skepta at four with his first solo LP in seven years, and Kings Of Leon rounding off the top five.
- In the singles chart, Welsh singer-songwriter Jamie Miller retained the number one position for a fourth consecutive week with Babydoll, while festive classics and new holiday tracks began entering the Top 40 ahead of Christmas.
IN FULL
James Blunt scores first number one album in 19 years after Celebrity Traitors boost
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