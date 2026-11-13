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Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington will sit out this weekend’s shows after falling ill, meaning Delta Goodrem will dance with a different partner on Saturday night.

In Widdrington’s absence, fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec will step in to perform the Argentine tango with Australian singer Goodrem, on Saturday’s live BBC broadcast.

The change was confirmed by presenter Ellie Taylor during Friday’s edition of spin-off show It Takes Two, where she said: "Due to illness, Kai is unable to perform on tomorrow night’s show.

"Instead Aljaz will step in to dance the Argentine tango with Delta. Kai we are sending you so much love, feel better soon."

The disruption comes after Goodrem previously received a bye into the following week after suffering a fractured rib. Returning to the dancefloor on 24 October, she and Widdrington earned the first score of 10 in the series for a rumba danced to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington will not be dancing together this weekend (BBC)

Saturday’s live episode will also feature the return of actress Jaime Winstone to the competition alongside partner Carlos Gu, following her absence last week due to a torn abdominal muscle.

Writing on Instagram earlier in the week, she told followers: "Hey guys, we are back.

"It’s been a hard week and it’s been very frustrating not being able to dance and join everyone else in the ballroom.

"I wanted to let you know that we are intending to dance.

"We have been given the all-clear under certain rules by the doctors. We’ve just done our wonderful Charleston with amazing choreographers and Carlos."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One at 6.25pm on Saturday, with the Sunday results show scheduled for 7.15pm.

The 2026 series is now in full swing after launching back in late September. The Blackpool special is due to take place next weekend, while this year’s final is scheduled for 19 December.