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Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl.

The 42-year-old artist surprised fans with the news after keeping her pregnancy completely secret.

She shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a series of monochrome photos featuring her newborn.

Lavigne captioned the post announcing her daughter's arrival but has not publicly disclosed the identity of the father.

The pop-punk icon first achieved global fame in the early 2000s with hit singles such as Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

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Avril Lavigne surprises fans with baby announcement: ‘Our mini princess has arrived’