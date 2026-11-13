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UFC President Dana White has described the “crazy 48 hours” he endured after Donald Trump asked him to be his next press secretary.

White sat down with the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on her Fox News show and revealed what it was like to “almost inadvertently become the next press secretary for the White House.”

Trump announced he had offered the role to “the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior” in a November 7 Truth Social post, a few weeks after he fired Katie Zacharia on day five of the job. Trump later admitted he was “kidding” about the offer, and it had been “just a little fun.”

Then, on Monday, Trump ushered White into the White House’s James S. Brady briefing room and the pair held a bizarre press conference, taking questions from the press corps on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Iran war and disgraced former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“It was a very unique and crazy 48 hours for me,” White told Lara Trump in a preview clip of her Friday Fox show. “Literally when I was pulling in the gates of the White House, his assistant called and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to take you right down to the press room, he wants you.’ I was like, what? This is crazy.”

UFC President Dana White has described the ‘crazy 48 hours’ he endured after Donald Trump tapped him as his next press secretary (Getty)

White appeared shocked when reporters started asking him questions at the briefing.

When questioned whether White declined the press secretary job, the UFC chief said, “I don’t tell the president ‘no’ to anything.”

Lara Trump also asked White whether he’s concerned about Democrats who “want to to target allies” of the president once they regain control Congress in January.

“We kind of expected that,” White said, adding that he wasn’t worried.

“If you didn’t do anything illegal or anything wrong, I don’t know why you’d have to be worried. I’ve never done anything, you know, in the political world that would be illegal, where anybody should come after me or anything that we have to hide,” he told her.

Trump explained his bizarre decision to offer White a spot at the lectern. “We were having a very bad press day...I don’t know why; I thought of his name,” he said. “He’s been my friend for a long time. I said, ‘You know, I think I'm going to get Dana White to be my new press secretary.’ I said it to a group of the press, and that was it. I was sort of kidding.”