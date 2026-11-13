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Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £17 million.

To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.

In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 5, 10, 29, 33 and 36 . The Thunderball was 8 .

and . The Thunderball was . The winning EuroMillions numbers were 16, 27, 32, 41 and 45. The Lucky Stars were 2 and 12.