undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New York
East Coast state proposes bill for sick leave to care for pets
By Erin Keller,10 days ago
- New York lawmakers are considering the Sick Leave for Pets Care Act, which would allow employees to use accrued paid sick leave to care for sick companion or service animals.
- Introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Manny De Los Santos, the proposal would not require employers to provide additional days off, but instead expands the eligible uses for existing leave.
- If passed, New York would become one of the first states to explicitly recognize caring for a sick pet as a valid reason to use paid sick leave.
- While states including Missouri, Illinois, and Maryland have introduced pet care or bereavement leave proposals, no state currently guarantees leave for pet care or loss.
- The legislation was referred to the New York State Assembly Labor Committee in January 2026 and remains under consideration.
IN FULL
One state is weighing law that would allow sick leave to care for pets
9