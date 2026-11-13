Micheál Martin, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the end of the informal meeting of the EU Council in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire

The Irish premier has defended Europe’s response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying it has been “very strong”.

Micheál Martin said that Europe has “stood up” and made clear that the war is having a “profound” impact on the eastern flank, which includes countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Mr Martin was speaking as the informal meeting of the EU Council in Dublin on Friday drew to a close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine dominated proceedings as EU leaders gathered for a second day of events in the Irish capital.

Earlier on Friday, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said that Europe is larger than Russia, adding that Europe has “to grow some bigger balls”.

In response, Mr Martin said that Europe can be overly self-critical about itself.

“I think the European Union has been very strong in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

“If you think about it, in terms of sanctions, 21 sanctions packages. We put another 1,600 on entities and individuals on a list recently.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Europe has ‘stood up’ (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“A huge financial package of 90 billion last year agreed, and on numerous fronts, individual member states have been very supportive.

“We don’t get any sense yet that Russia is serious about peace, so I think Europe has been very strong and will remain strong.

“I think sometimes Europe can be overly self-critical about itself. If you think about this, I remember when the war broke out, everybody told me it would be three weeks. I think we’re five years. Terrible that it’s five years. The human destruction is shocking, and human life that has been lost.

“The morale of the Ukrainian people, and indeed many Russian families as well, caught up in this imperialist war, and it is very destructive.

“But Europe has stood up, and Europe has made it very clear that the impacts on the eastern flank and member states there, is a very profound one.

“There is no disagreement in terms of the coherence, in my view, of European Union’s response in what is a very challenging, pressurising and difficult environment over the last number of years.”

It comes as leaders continued to debate who will represent the EU in Ukraine peace talks.

European Council president Antonio Costa said the continent will be represented by the EU, adding that the “Coalition of the Willing” also plays an essential role in ensuring Ukraine’s security.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The EU appeared to be at odds over who will represent the bloc during peace talks with the US, Russia and Ukraine.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, told reporters in Dublin that she is the one representing Europe in foreign and security matters.

During a press conference on Friday evening, Mr Costa did not name any particular leader but said it is “normal” to have a team representing Europe on issues effecting the bloc.

“First of all, we are supporting all peace efforts since the very beginning, and namely the peace efforts led by President (Donald) Trump,” Mr Costa said.

“Now, apparently, we have a new momentum to move forward in the peace negotiations and we are fully engaged to support these peace negotiations.

“For this, of course, we need to work as a team – like all the other parts are acting as a team.

“Just an example, if you look for the special envoy from President Trump, are not one. There are two.

“If you look for the Ukrainian delegation, I think is three or four people?

“It’s normal, and it’s special normally when you talk when it comes about Europe, because we have the European Union, with their own competences.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa said the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ plays an essential role in ensuring Ukraine’s security (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“We have, of course, the coalition of the willing that is essential when it comes to ensure security guarantees to Ukraine after a peace agreement, and of course we need to integrate all of us.

“For this, it’s essential to have a team and to speak with only one voice and is what we agreed to do, and is how we are working. This we will continue.

“Regarding the EU institutions, the treaty is very clear. The president of the European Council represents the European Council and represents the union when it comes to the common foreign and security policy at the level of head of state and head of governments, and the president of the European Commission represents the commission.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the “path to peace” in Ukraine will not be easy.

Speaking at the conclusion of the informal meeting of the EU Council, she added: “The best way to get Russia to the table is to keep up our support for Ukraine and to keep maximum pressure on Russia.

“This is why we will soon propose our 22nd package of sanctions, and before the next European Council, the commission will come forward with a proposal to close the financing gap in Ukraine for 2027.

“Let me be clear: the path to peace will not be easy but we will remain united – as we’ve been over the last five years – in our support for Ukraine and with the end goal clear in our minds.”

Earlier, Mr Martin said that a European voice at the Ukraine peace talks cannot be confined to EU member states and countries such as the UK should have a role.

He acknowledged that pressure was increasing for European nations to agree how they would be represented in peace negotiations when they resume.

On Thursday US talks envoy Jared Kushner indicated that Mr Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process.

Mr Kushner was speaking after he and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a Dublin military airbase – discussions that took place shortly after US President Donald Trump’s representatives held a similar meeting with Mr Putin in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US envoys Steve Witkoff (right) and Jared Kushner (left) as they speak to reporters at Baldonnel Aerodrome on the outskirts of Dublin (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

The exchanges followed talks involving the US envoys and delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi earlier in the week – negotiations that did not make substantive progress towards ending the conflict but did see the warring sides agree to a significant prisoner release deal.

Dublin has become a focal point for deliberations around efforts to end the war this week because the city has been hosting two major political meetings across two days.

EU leaders also convened in the Irish capital on Thursday when they were joined by a range of other allies and partners, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

The Taoiseach was asked whether the E3 coalition of the UK, France and Germany should take the lead when it comes to representing the continent. Officials from the E3 have been involved in the margins of the process to date.

Mr Martin said no decisions had been taken but noted the E3 format had been used in previous peace negotiations. Some within the European Union have said that a senior EU diplomat should take on the role of talks envoy.

Vice-president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said she should be the European voice at negotiations between Russia and Ukraine (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Martin told reporters at the Convention Centre in Dublin: “In some shape or form, there will be, I think, an E3 dimension to this, and I don’t think it can just be a European Union dimension, because the Coalition of the Willing has involved far more than the European Union.

“The United Kingdom has had a significant role, Norway has had a very significant role in terms of Ukraine, and that all has to be taken into consideration because it’s a European continent-wide issue.”

The Taoiseach was asked whether he would put himself forward as a potential envoy. “No definitive decisions have been taken,” he replied.

Ms Kallas, the EU foreign affairs and security policy high representative, has suggested that she should be the European voice at negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday, she said: “In 2024, in June, there was a decision by the leaders, who is representing us when it comes to security and foreign policy, and it was the discussion that in these five years there’s going to be a negotiation with Russians.

“So, if the leaders want to change that agreement, of course they may because it’s the leaders’ decision, but I think we should focus our energy, actually on the substance.

“Well, all the member states actually agreed that I’m the one who is representing Europe in foreign and security policy. So, I mean that was in 2024 when it was clear that this is going to be the case.”

Ms Kallas added that Russia does not want her at the talks because she is too strong.

Security is tight in Dublin for the hosting of two major European political meetings in two days (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

“I know that the Russians don’t want me, but do we have a say who is representing Russia? No, we don’t, and really we have to have a strong team,” she said.

“They don’t want anybody strong on the other side because they want to push through their maximum demands, like they have always done.

“Their tactics are very clear. I mean, first you present threats and ultimatums, you use force, and then you will just wait because there will always be people in the West who will offer you something you didn’t have before, and every time you go further.”

The European leaders were given a branded green notebook from Ireland’s oldest bindery, Duffy’s, a scarf from Cushendale, Kilkenny, and a decoration with the phrase Nollaig Shona (Happy Christmas) from Caulfield Country Boards, Co Meath.

Dublin hosted the EPC summit and Friday’s informal meeting of the EU Council as part of Ireland’s six-month presidency of the EU Council.

The major back-to-back political gatherings have seen the Irish authorities roll out the biggest security operation in the history of the state.