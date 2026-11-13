England were narrowly beaten by Spain in September Getty

Thomas Tuchel believes England are “ready” to end Spain’s unbeaten record and prove they can win against the best.

Tuchel’s side head to Madrid on Sunday knowing they must beat Luis de la Fuente’s side to have any chance of topping their group.

While winning the group offers little more than the prospect of a more favourable quarter-final tie in March, the significance of beating the world and European champions on their own patch would go far beyond Nations League standings.

It would be a statement of intent as Tuchel tries to build a side capable of competing with the very best and there is no greater challenge than against a team unbeaten in 43 matches.

“It’s a massive stadium, it’s a massive occasion,” Tuchel said of Sunday’s visit to the Metropolitano Stadium. “It’s a team that has forgotten how to lose, so of course it requires a top performance first of all, and if we can deliver this performance, it will give us a big boost.

“I think we’re there, and I think we’re ready to win on Sunday. I know what it takes, and no one can ever guarantee it, but I think it’s the moment to check how far we are and to push our limit and proof of concept.”

England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at Wembley in September, but it could have been a different story had Harry Kane scored a penalty to put Tuchel’s men 3-1 up.

There were encouraging signs that night and Tuchel wants to build on it.

“It’s important that we play with the same mindset that we played at home, and attack them and try to make it a physical game, and try to impose our strength,” the German added.

“I think that’s what we want to see. And then you can never predict the result in football, never.

“But it’s important that we show the mindset that you speak of and the spirit, and we will. I’m very confident about that. But honestly, if you look deeply into the matches, even of Spain, they had some crucial ball losses against Croatia.

“They got away with it. They conceded some big, big chances against Croatia and still managed to win the game in the end.

“So no one is unbeatable. We need a top performance, and we’re full of confidence, and we’re getting there.

“I think it’s exactly what we wanted and we feel that we have something to take that we lost the last time.”

PA