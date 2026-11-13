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Billy Evans addressed his villainous portrayal in the documentaryYou Can See Everything, which follows his partnerElizabeth Holmes prior to her 2023 imprisonment.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Evans admitted the film made him look crazy but noted his primary goal was for people to see who Holmes truly is.

Evans denied claims that he controls Holmes, calling the idea hilarious despite footage showing him holding her power of attorney and managing her social media.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud in 2022 and began serving an 11-year prison sentence in Texas in May 2023.

Actress Amanda Seyfried, who appears in the film, described being stunned by an aggressive exchange with Evans during a dinner-table discussion.

IN FULL

Billy Evans breaks silence on being seen as the villain in Nathan Fielder’s documentary