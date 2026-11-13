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Elizabeth Holmes’ husband breaks silence over You Can See Everything
By Ellie Muir,9 days ago
- Billy Evans addressed his villainous portrayal in the documentaryYou Can See Everything, which follows his partnerElizabeth Holmes prior to her 2023 imprisonment.
- In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Evans admitted the film made him look crazy but noted his primary goal was for people to see who Holmes truly is.
- Evans denied claims that he controls Holmes, calling the idea hilarious despite footage showing him holding her power of attorney and managing her social media.
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud in 2022 and began serving an 11-year prison sentence in Texas in May 2023.
- Actress Amanda Seyfried, who appears in the film, described being stunned by an aggressive exchange with Evans during a dinner-table discussion.
IN FULL
Billy Evans breaks silence on being seen as the villain in Nathan Fielder’s documentary