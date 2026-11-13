Carrie Mullane (PSNI) PA Media

The body of a woman recovered from Lough Erne has been formally identified as Carrie Mullane from Co Limerick.

Ms Mullane, 39, had been reported missing from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, in October.

On Monday, police in Northern Ireland confirmed that a body had been recovered from the lough. On Friday evening, they confirmed the body had been formally identified as Ms Mullane.

“Our thoughts are with Carrie’s family at this sad time, as they come to terms with their loss,” a police spokesperson said.

Three people have appeared in court in the police investigation.

Michael Lynch, 35, of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, was charged at the weekend with the murder of Ms Mullane and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

His mother, Mary Lynch, 69, from Windmill Heights, Enniskillen, has been charged with withholding information from police.

On Thursday, Kenneth Lynch, 31, from Trasna Park, Enniskillen – a nephew of Michael Lynch and a grandson of Mary Lynch, was charged with withholding information and encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence.