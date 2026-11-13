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Dark chocolate has been served as a delicacy for thousands of years with origins dating back to the ancient Mayans - and comes with some surprising health benefits.

A whole bar of dark chocolate has 200 calories and 22 grams of sugar - close to the recommended daily limits for men and women. Excess sugar in our diet converts to fat, leading to a heightened risk of chronic disease, such as cardiovascular disease.

But dark chocolate also contains beneficial properties that lead researchers to recommend the treat in moderation, including for heart, gut and brain health.

“Eating chocolate is healthy when it is dark chocolate,” Dr. Poulina Uddin, a cardiologist at Scripps Clinic, said in a statement. “Studies show that eating a small amount of dark chocolate regularly can benefit your health.”

Eating dark chocolate can be healthy if you pick the right kind, according to experts (AFP via Getty Images)

Powerful plant compounds

For one, dark chocolate contains plant-based compounds that help reduce inflammation and protect cells from disease, known as polyphenols and flavonoids. These compounds help the body to produce nitric oxide, a molecule that supports healthy blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and improving circulation, according to Northwestern Medicine.

“Nitric oxide is a very powerful stimulator of good things in the arteries and a protector against plaque,” Dr. John P. Higgins, a sports cardiologist and professor at UTHealth Houston, explained.

Better blood flow is also tied to fewer dental issues and improved memory, he said.

Flavonoids increase insulin sensitivity, which may eventually reduce the risk of diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There is even some research showing flavonoids can prevent skin damage from UV radiation, which is a precursor for skin cancer.

TV host and actor Mario Lopez reacts to a dark chocolate statue of himself on August 1, 2013, in Los Angeles. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that help reduce harmful inflammation (Getty Images for DOVE)

Truly essential minerals and hormones

Dark chocolate also contains essential minerals.

It has magnesium, which supports muscle and nerve function, controls blood sugar and pressure and helps keep our bones healthy. There’s also copper and iron, which support our energy levels and help to carry oxygen throughout the body.

Beyond minerals, it’s a good source of the happy hormone serotonin, Higgins said. High serotonin levels can reduce blood pressure and regulate gut and sleep health.

“When you’re happy, your blood pressure is lower, and you release other happy chemicals, which are also heart-healthy,” he said.

The key to a healthy diet is to indulge on occasion - and not to overeat (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The takeaway

The most benefits from dark chocolate are seen in bars with higher percentages of cacao and the least amount of added sugar.

Aim for eating just one and three squares of dark chocolate with 70 percent or more cacao per day, Northwestern Medicine says.

“I think a key to long-term success with a healthy diet is to indulge on occasion – whether it’s a small dessert or a great piece of dark chocolate,” registered dietitian Haley Dockrey told U.C. Davis Health.