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President Donald Trump refused to take responsibility for the Republican Party's major losses in the midterm elections during a podcast interview with Stephen A. Smith.

The GOP suffered severe defeats across the country, losing more than 40 House seats, at least eight Senate seats, and five governorships.

Trump blamed the election outcome on high gas prices resulting from the war in Iran and argued that voters simply did not like the conservative candidates on the ballot.

When challenged on his low national approval ratings, Trump cited a poll showing he holds a 99 percent approval rating within the Republican Party.

Following the interview, Smith stated that Trump took zero responsibility for his party's poor performance and rejected any personal accountability.

IN FULL

Trump tries to defend his midterm losses with lies over approval ratings and turns on Republican candidates