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Scottish actor Alan Cumming will make a surprise voice cameo appearance during a romantasy-inspired dance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 61-year-old Traitors US host will feature on the BBC dancing competition during a group dance on Sunday’s results show, where he will be heard reading a romantasy-inspired text to kick off the routine.

Set to a slow version of “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” by Kylie Minogue, the dance will see Strictly professional Vito Coppola reading a novel at a bus stop which comes to life.

Fellow professional Carlos Gu plays the protagonist of the novel, transporting Coppola’s character into a mythical realm of magic and faeries.

Alan Cumming will make a voice cameo on this week's Strictly (Getty)

As the remaining couples prepare to take to the ballroom floor yet again, Saturday’s dances have also been revealed.

FormerLove Island star Dani Dyer and partner Nikita Kuzmin will perform a paso doble to Lorde’s moody cover of Tears For Fears’ hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner and Coppola will foxtrot to “Have You Met Miss Jones?” by Robbie Williams, while Australian singer Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington will dance the Argentine tango to “Missing” by Everything But The Girl.

Actress Jaime Winstone, who received a bye last week after suffering from a torn abdominal muscle, returns to the programme to perform a Charleston with partner Gu to “I Can’t Do It Alone” by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Love Island’s Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby will also do a Charleston, dancing to “Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jacksons, while social media personality John Nellis and Katya Jones will jive to “Pump It” by Black Eyed Peas.

Olympian Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita will dance the Viennese waltz to “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly trainer Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley will perform a quickstep to “Happy Days” by Pratt and McClain.

Finishing off this week’s dances is Big Brother presenter Will Best and Dianne Buswell who will perform a paso doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat.

Sunday’s show will also feature music from Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian “Bash” Croft, accompanied by a routine from some of the Strictly professionals.

Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Croft will also appear on this weeek’s episode (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative)

Two couples will also face the dance-off, with one being eliminated, as the competition enters its eighth week.

Strictly’s live show will air on Saturday at 6:25pm and the results show will air on Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.