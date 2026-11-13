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SpaceX is set to launch Starship Flight 15 from its Starbase facility in Texas with a 75-minute window starting at 4:45 p.m. local time.

The 22-hour test flight aims to complete 14 Earth orbits and perform the first recovery of both the rocket and its Super Heavy booster.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the mission as a key technological milestone for developing rapidly reusable rockets for Moon and Mars exploration.

The mission may test an in-orbit propellant transfer system required to refuel Starship in space for deep-space travel.

NASA plans to use Starship for its Artemis lunar missions, though estimates vary on the number of refueling flights needed to reach the Moon.

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Starship launch today is ‘profound’ test for Nasa’s Moon mission