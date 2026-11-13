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Billy Evans has commented on his portrayal in Nathan Fielder’s genre-bending Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything.

Evans, who has been engaged to convicted fraudster Holmes since 2018 and has two children with her, spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about how he is depicted as controlling and manipulative towards his partner in the documentary, which landed in theaters last month. The film, from Fielder and director Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes and her family in the month before her 2023 imprisonment.

In a preview clip of the full interview airing Sunday, Evans was asked by Matt Gutman how he feels about being the villain of the documentary.

“I would have preferred for that not to be the case. But it’s entertainment,” he said.

Gutman replied: “Are you OK being the subject of entertainment at your expense, which makes you truly look like a conniving, manipulative villain?”

Billy Evans, who has been engaged to convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes since 2018 and has two children with her, has spoken about how he is portrayed as ‘crazy’ in ‘You Can See Everything’ (A24)

Evans admitted it made him look “crazy,” saying: “I think that my goal was to have people see Elizabeth, and when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.”

After the movie’s release, some viewers had interpreted that Evans was controlling Holmes.

Several scenes show him to be in charge of Holmes’s social media accounts while she is incarcerated. He also reveals he has power of attorney while she is behind bars and attempts to negotiate a financial deal with A24 without her knowledge.

Evans addressed whether he was being controlling of Holmes in a recent X post, stating that the biggest misconception of the movie is “that I somehow control Liz…Anyone who actually knows her would find that idea hilarious.”

Holmes, 42, was convicted of fraud in 2022 after claiming that her tech startup, Theranos, had developed a revolutionary medical device that was able to diagnose a range of conditions using just a few drops of blood. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison and started serving her time at a Texas facility in May 2023.

Billy Evans, pictured here with Holmes in 2023, says his goal for appearing in ‘You Can See Everything’ was for people to see who ‘exactly she is’ (Getty)

Amanda Seyfried, who played Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout, also makes an appearance in the movie to act out several reconstructed scenes, and meets Evans at his home after Holmes is incarcerated. Her involvement had been kept a secret until after the movie’s release.

The actor has since revealed she was left stunned by a particular moment with Evans, when they had a tense dinner-table exchange regarding the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at a speaking event in September 2025.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Seyfried said: “There was no reason for [Evans] to get that aggressive.

“That's the word I'm going to use, as it's more diplomatic. If my jaw wasn't obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged,” she said.

Seyfried described her reaction to Evans’s behavior during the exchange, saying: “I don't want to provoke him, but at this point, it’s kind of like, the gloves are off. Because this guy has disrespected me in such a way that I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think so, buddy’.”