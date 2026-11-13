Andy Robertson drew level with Kenny Dalglish as Scotland's most capped player Getty

Andy Robertson has drawn level with Sir Kenny Dalglish as Scotland’s most capped player thanks to his appearance against North Macedonia in the Nations League on Friday.

Robertson’s inclusion in the starting XI took him to a 102nd cap and level with Dalglish as the record holder for Scottish players.

Dalglish held the record for 40 years but Robertson can pull ahead on his own if he features against Switzerland in Monday.

The 32-year-old Scotland captain led the team out at Hampden Park to a rapturous reception from the home supporters as he cements his legacy as one of Scotland’s all time great players.

But, Robertson was keen to shine the spotlight away from himself despite the record-equalling occasion in Edinburgh.

"There are normal seats but there's one throne and Kenny Dalglish should be sat on it," Robertson said in the build up to tonight’s match.

"Friday night's not about me. Friday night's about the greatest player of all time in our country, and for me, that will always be Kenny. He's had this record for so long. He deserves it. If he played in a different era, he would probably have played a number of games that wouldn't have been able to be caught.

"Sometimes - not as a criticism - as a country we're maybe not good at recognising how good people we've got are. For me, he's the best player to ever play with Scotland and arguably Britain.

"We have to appreciate that man because I certainly do, my family certainly do and, I think on Friday, I'll have him at the front of my mind, the back of my mind and I'm not really bothered about myself."

Robertson made his debut for Scotland in March 2014 against Poland were he came off the bench as a 19-year-old to replace Barry Bannan in the 67th minute. Scotland won the match 1-0.

He scored his first international goal in his fourth appearance after a flying, and now characteristic, run down the left wing in a losing cause against England but the signs were there that Scotland had birthed another impressive son.

He has awarded the captaincy in 2018 and under manager Steve Clarke led the national team to three major tournaments in five years, culminating in a place at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

With the North Macedonia game his 80th as captain, Robertson is easily Scotland’s most prolific skipper – George Young was the previous record-holder with 48 caps with the armband.