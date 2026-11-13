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Microsoft Outlook, Teams and AI Copilot were hit by a massive outage that upended workplaces around the world and stretched into a second day Friday. Naturally, the internet had a field day.

As email and workplace messaging problems persisted, users shared memes celebrating an unexpected break, and cheekily urging Microsoft to “take its time” in restoring access.

Others made a punchline out of the tech giant, dubbing it “Microsoft364” and picturing its engineers bungling attempts to bring services back online.

Behind the jokes was a disruption affecting hospitals, airports, schools and government offices from Washington to London to Tokyo. The reach of the outage reflected the ubiquity of Microsoft’s workplace tools — which have nearly 500 million users — and the fragile infrastructure undergirding the modern economy.

In a Friday update, nearly one day after the outage began, Microsoft said it was “continuing to see improvements in service availability,” though “some users may still experience intermittent access issues.”

Many internet users celebrated Friday as Microsoft outages were reported worldwide, including for the apps Teams and Outlook (Reuters)

Workers celebrate the outage

The general feeling among many internet commenters — who appeared to rely on Microsoft services for their jobs — was one of unbridled euphoria.

One X user captured the mood with a clip from The Whale, in which the main character smiles, levitates and becomes engulfed in white light. “How I look at my coworkers when they told me Microsoft Teams is down,” the user wrote.

On Instagram, one account shared footage of Phil Collins singing “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life.” Another posted an image of a chihuahua relaxing in a bubble bath with the caption: “WFH employees right now because Microsoft Outlook is down.”

As the outage dragged on Friday, the general feeling among internet commenters was one of unbridled euphoria (@yeeeerika)

Others went beyond memes, sharing footage of workplaces where the usual routines appeared to have given way to more leisurely pursuits.

In one North Carolina law office, workers were seen chatting, twirling, napping, making pancakes and riding a bike through a hallway.

Elsewhere, colleagues apparently took the opportunity to head out for drinks and a long lunch. “Microsoft being down calls for an emergency pub meeting,” a TikTok user wrote alongside footage of beer, cocktails and laughing coworkers.

One law office depicted workers lounging, biking and even making pancakes amid the global Microsoft outage (@whitleylawfirm)

“Microsoft really said ‘start the weekend early,’” read the caption on a post featuring a freshly made piña colada. A Boston woman toasted the disruption while tasting wine at a restaurant: “Happy Outlook outage to those who celebrate.”

A few spared a thought for employees whose workplaces do not use Microsoft services.

“Work Gmail users seeing the Microsoft Outlook outage,” wrote one X user, sharing an image of Squidward looking through his window at SpongeBob and Patrick frolicking outside.

A number of TikTok users filmed themselves heading out to bars and pubs as email and workplace messaging services faltered (@Sweethearts_DRW)

Mocking Microsoft

Many also targeted Microsoft itself: one of the world’s largest companies, valued at roughly $3.9 trillion, yet struggling to keep its services running. The global disruption could be one of the “most economically damaging technology outages in history,” according to a financial expert.

One X user summed up Microsoft’s troubles with footage of former President Joe Biden appearing to freeze up during a Juneteenth celebration. Another offered Outlook a mock farewell, riffing on FBI Director Kash Patel’s comments after the Charlie Kirk killing: “To my friend, Microsoft Outlook. Rest now, brother, we have the watch. And I will see you in Valhalla.”

The outage even inspired a proposed rebrand: Microsoft364, a jab at Microsoft 365 for apparently taking a day off.

Microsoft’s technical teams quickly became a target of the jokes.

Several TikTok users cast themselves as support staff starting their first day on the job — and showing off their stylish outfits —just as the company’s services faltered.

One, posing as a Microsoft engineer, filmed himself pulling out a black cable as a voiceover instructed: “You should now have found a black cable, please do not pull it out.” He let out an expletive afterward.

Multiple TikTok users cast themselves as support staff starting their first day on the job at Microsoft (@Eowen1)

For all the mockery, many commenters were in no hurry for Microsoft to get things running as the company signaled access was being restored for many users.

“It's OK, take your time,” wrote one X user alongside a GIF of Pedro Pascal grinning. “We can aim for Monday.”

But the prospect of getting back online also brought its own dread: overflowing inboxes and a mountain of work to catch up on. “ It freaks me out how much pending work I'll have to deal with next Monday,” griped one X commenter.

By late morning, the tech giant issued an apology.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft wrote. “We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.”