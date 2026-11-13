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Monaca
Police ask community to check cameras in desperate search of missing dad
By Erin Keller,9 days ago
- Newly released surveillance footage shows missing 32-year-old DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck making his final food pickup on October 22 in Monaca, Pennsylvania.
- Schuck completed his last delivery around 6:30 p.m., but his vehicle was found abandoned in a Hopewell Township neighborhood 90 minutes later, when his phone also went dark.
- Ring camera footage captured an unidentified individual exiting Schuck's abandoned car, though investigators have not yet confirmed if the person was Schuck.
- Schuck's father stated his son had no known enemies or mental health issues, but noted he was under pressure after recently losing his job while supporting two young children.
- Police and DoorDash are urging local residents to check home security footage and share any information that could assist in the investigation.
IN FULL
New video shows last pickup by DoorDash driver who mysteriously vanished after completing an order
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