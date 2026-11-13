Your browser does not support the video tag.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes warned Donald Trump's administration of swift contempt hearings or sanctions if evidence emerges that officials destroyed documents related to Washington, D.C., renovation projects.

The judge's warning follows whistleblower allegations brought to congressional Democrats claiming administration officials are deleting records tied to the president's projects.

Preservation groups and golfers filed a lawsuit to block the administration from closing East Potomac Golf Links, alleging safety concerns are a pretext to build an exclusive high-end golf course.

Judge Reyes appointed a former prosecutor to investigate government conduct after the Justice Department admitted park closure plans were underway despite prior denials in court.

Justice Department officials defended the immediate closure based on park safety issues, but Judge Reyes expressed strong skepticism during a packed courtroom hearing.

IN FULL

Judge warns Trump’s DOJ about consequences of ‘document destruction’ over DC golf course plans