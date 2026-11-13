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Politics
Judge brings the hammer down on Trump team over beautification project
By Alex Woodward,9 days ago
- U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes warned Donald Trump's administration of swift contempt hearings or sanctions if evidence emerges that officials destroyed documents related to Washington, D.C., renovation projects.
- The judge's warning follows whistleblower allegations brought to congressional Democrats claiming administration officials are deleting records tied to the president's projects.
- Preservation groups and golfers filed a lawsuit to block the administration from closing East Potomac Golf Links, alleging safety concerns are a pretext to build an exclusive high-end golf course.
- Judge Reyes appointed a former prosecutor to investigate government conduct after the Justice Department admitted park closure plans were underway despite prior denials in court.
- Justice Department officials defended the immediate closure based on park safety issues, but Judge Reyes expressed strong skepticism during a packed courtroom hearing.
IN FULL
Judge warns Trump’s DOJ about consequences of ‘document destruction’ over DC golf course plans