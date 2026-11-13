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A crew member on the Netflix series Dept Q has died after being seriously injured at a film studio in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to FirstStage Studios in the Leith area of the city at around 3pm on Thursday following a report of a seriously injured man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the series, said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the man’s death on Thursday.

Matthew Goode (second from left) leads ‘Dept Q’ on Netflix (Netflix)

A Left Bank Pictures spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

According to its website, the studios have hosted multiple series for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The site has also been used for shows including Dept Q and The Rig, as well as the Bafta-nominated film The Outrun.

Dept Q season one aired on May 29, 2025.

It stars Matthew Goode (The King’s Man, The Offer) as DCI Carl Morck.

Goode plays DCI Carl Morck in ‘Dept Q’, which is currently filming its second season (Netflix)

According to the official logline: “DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

Dept Q was renewed for a second season in August last year.

The Queen’s Gambit showrunner Scott Frank, who wrote Dept Q alongside Chandni Lakahni, said: “I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

Goode thanked Netflix “for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept Q’s storylines”.