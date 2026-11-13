Reuters

France stunned South Africa in an epic collision of heavyweights as Antoine Dupont inspired a 21-19 Nations Championship success in Paris.

Les Bleus clung on at the last despite struggling mightily at the scrum in the second half and losing three players to the sin bin during the course of the 80 minutes. Steered by the playmaking partnership of Dupont and Maxime Lucu, the hosts had roared into a 21-7 half-time lead with some scintillating attacking rugby, rocking the world champions.

The Springboks roared back after the interval, though, despite losing Jasper Wiese to a red card after an ugly ruck clearout. South Africa looked the favourites to snatch victory after a late maul try from Malcolm Marx, but Manie Libbok failed to level with the conversion from the tee – and despite plenty of toil, they could not force a last opportunity to take the win.

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