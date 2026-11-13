Your dog’s sick day could soon become your sick day, too - at least in one state.

New York lawmakers are considering legislation that “allows employees to receive paid sick leave for the medical diagnoses or treatment of such employees’ sick pets.”

The proposal, known as the Sick Leave for Pets Care Act, was introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Manny De Los Santos. It would amend New York labor law to make the medical diagnosis or treatment of a sick companion or service animal an eligible reason for using paid sick leave.

Rather than requiring employers to provide additional days off, the bill would allow workers to use sick leave they already have available for pet-related medical needs.

No state has enacted a law requiring employers to provide leave specifically for pet care or the loss of a pet, but several have considered similar measures.

The proposed Sick Leave for Pets Care Act in New York would let employees use paid sick leave for veterinary visits and treatment of sick companion or service animals (AFP/Getty)

In Missouri, proposed legislation would provide employees with limited paid bereavement leave following the death of a pet. An Illinois bill, would amend the state's Family Bereavement Leave Act to allow unpaid time off following the loss of a companion animal.

Similar efforts have surfaced elsewhere, including a 2020 Maryland bill that would have allowed employees to use paid bereavement leave after a pet's death and a 2024 New York City proposal to let workers use accrued sick time to care for companion or service animals. Neither measure became law.

If approved, New York's proposal would make it one of the first states to specifically recognize caring for a sick pet as a legitimate reason to use paid sick leave.

The New York legislation also covers other circumstances in which employees may use paid leave, including caring for family members with medical needs and seeking assistance related to domestic violence, sexual offenses, stalking or human trafficking.

It would also cover time needed to obtain services from a domestic violence shelter or rape crisis center.

De Los Santos is joined by eight Democratic co-sponsors representing New York City and Long Island.

The proposal was first introduced in January 2025 and was referred to the Assembly Labor Committee again in January 2026. It remains in committee and has not yet become law.