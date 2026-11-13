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Sharon Horgan has poked fun at the confusion Aer Lingus says its name often causes for American customers in a new advertisement.

The Youth actor, who was raised in County Meath, stars in a new campaign targeted at the US.

In the clip, Horgan speaks to Aer Lingus executives about a new strategy to push the airline's profile across North America.

Pointing out that US audiences frequently misinterpret the word "lingus," which is derived from the word for "fleet" in Irish, she offers a direct solution: call the company "The Irish Airline."