Harsh frost is expected in some parts of the UK (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive

A shift towards a "colder phase" of weather has gripped the UK, with overnight temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 6C in several regions, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologists have warned of a "very cold night" on Friday ahead of a brisk start to the weekend, with overnight lows between minus 4C and minus 6C bringing widespread frost by Saturday morning.

Conditions are set to turn slightly milder but remain unsettled on Saturday, pushing heavy rain and showers in from the west, alongside the potential for snow across north-west Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: "The UK forecast has moved to a colder phase with the daytime temperatures for most locations likely to stay in single figures.

"Overnight temperatures on Friday night will dip again to minus four or even minus 6C in some locations, meaning another significant ground frost for many locations."

Temperatures could dip to as low as minus 6C in some areas (Yui Mok/PA) (PA)

Friday delivered the first widespread autumn frost after the country recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far on Thursday night. A reading of minus 6.6C was logged at Sennybridge, near Brecon in south Wales, while the village of Shap near Penrith in Cumbria registered minus 6.5C.

As the weekend progresses, the biting cold will yield to milder conditions, keeping temperatures above freezing by Sunday morning. Rain is predicted for Northern Ireland and sections of northern England, though southern areas face a more varied day featuring bright spells and scattered showers.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: "The outlook is changeable with spells of rain, sleet and some hill snow.

"On Sunday, low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas.

"Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day.

"This will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too. Ice may also become a hazard."

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has introduced its first yellow cold health alert of the season, applying to the North West and West Midlands. In effect from 9am on Thursday until noon on Saturday, the agency cautioned that freezing weather increases pressure on health services and heightens risks to vulnerable individuals.

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: "This is the first cold-health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season.

"Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable."

Dr Gopfert advised that keeping homes heated and wearing warm layers are vital measures for remaining safe during periods of cold weather.