Police were called to the scene at FirstStage Studios (David Cheskin/PA) PA Archive

A member of the crew for the Netflix series Dept Q has died after he was seriously injured at a film studio in Edinburgh.

Left Bank Pictures said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the man’s death on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a report of a seriously injured man at FirstStage Studios in the Leith area of the city at around 3pm on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The studios has been home to multiple series for Netflix and Amazon Prime, according to its website, as well as Bafta-nominated film The Outrun and has also been used for shows including Dept Q and The Rig.

A Left Bank Pictures spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”