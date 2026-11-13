BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles due to fire dangers when parked with engines shut off Getty Images

Federal traffic safety regulators are warning owners of more than 720,000 BMW automobiles to park outdoors because of an issue that could cause the cars to catch fire.

BMW said on Friday that it will recall 720,796 vehicles due to fire dangers when parked with engines shut off.

The affected models were initially recalled in 2024 to address a water pump problem and they will require a second fix, according to the agency.

“If you have one of these vehicles, you should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired,” NHTSA warned.

“An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.”

The affected models were initially recalled in 2024 (Getty Images)

The automaker is currently developing a solution and has identified 10 fires potentially connected to the defect that happened after cars underwent the 2024 recall service. It is not aware of any crashes or injuries, federal regulators said.

The fix will be free at a BMW dealership when available.

NHTSA said the following vehicles should be parked outside until repairs can be made:

• 2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

• 2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

• 2012–2015 BMW X1

• 2012-2016 BMW Z4

• 2013-2017 BMW X3

• 2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

• 2014–2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon

• 2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

• 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible

• 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe

• 2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

• 2015-2016 BMW 4 Series gran coupe

• 2015-2018 BMW X4

• 2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

Letters to owners about the issue are expected to be mailed beginning Dec. 25, 2026. Anyone with questions is urged to contact BMW’s recall hotline at 800-525-7417 or NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

Affected vehicle identification numbers and license plate numbers will also be searchable on NHTSA.gov/Recalls beginning Dec. 25, 2026.