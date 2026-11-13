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Texas Senator-elect James Talarico urged Democrats to appeal to President Donald Trump's desire for a lasting legacy to achieve bipartisan legislative progress.

Talarico highlighted key legislative goals, including campaign finance reform, universal healthcare, immigration overhaul, housing expansion, and AI regulation.

“If President Trump wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality,” Talarico said. “We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history,” he continued. “Because this moment is so much bigger and so much more important than the red team or the blue team.”

Democratic leadership promised to confront President Trump on tariffs, immigration, and cabinet oversight while remaining open to working together on specific issues.

President Trump has offered mixed signals on bipartisanship, floating potential deals with Democrats alongside social media attacks and appointing hardliner Stephen Miller as chief of staff.

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Talarico appeals to Trump’s vanity as he says nation must turn attention to getting things done