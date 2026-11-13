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Joanne McNally has admitted she had to take a “hard look” at herself after defending Richard E. Grant on The Celebrity Traitors.

The comedian, 43, was a Faithful on the BBC show and spoke about the experience on ITV’s This Morning on Friday.

She told hosts Alison Hammond, 51, and 53-year-old Dermot O’Leary: “When I realised how gullible I was to Richard's lies, I said, ‘Joanne, you need to take a hard look at yourself. You can't be trusted.’”

In an extraordinary blunder, Grant, 69, had let slip his duplicitous status shortly after host Claudia Winkleman, 54, picked him as a Traitor.

He was banished at the first Round Table, with McNally having spoken up for him before his true identity was exposed.

Joanne McNally has admitted she needed to take a ‘hard look’ at herself after defending Richard E Grant on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ (Getty)

McNally was eliminated in the penultimate episode of the show after her fellow Faithfuls wrongly accused her of being a Traitor (BBC/Studio Lambert)

Recalling one particular “embarrassing” moment, McNally added: “At one point, I put my hand on Richard’s shoulder.

“I was like, ‘Richard, I’ll take it from here. And then I’ll defend you because you’re doing such a terrible job.”

The writer admitted to being “very suggestible” and “very gullible”.

She added: “And if someone just looks at me in the eye and tells me something, I just believe it.”

McNally was eliminated in the penultimate episode of The Celebrity Traitors on October 29 after her co-stars wrongly suspected her of being a Traitor during the Round Table.

She said she struggled with the suspicion and paranoia at that moment.

McNally said: “It’s not nice to see your name on everybody’s board.”

Although she enjoyed her time on the show, she noted its psychological side could be difficult to deal with.

The entertainer explained: “It’s a game of psychological warfare, and I think I'm very blessed in that I don't have a particularly competitive spirit.”

She added: “Your nervous system doesn’t always understand. And sometimes it can feel, you know, kind of serious.”

The BBC’s game show of backstabbing, deceit and betrayal is set at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Some stars — the Traitors — secretly “murder” other contestants, while the other players, known as the Faithfuls, try to identify and banish them.

Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan, 48, and Sebastian Croft, 24, won the £83,000 prize pot for their respective charities.

Ranganathan is donating his share to the Refugee Council, while Heartstopper actor Croft is donating his to Choose Love.

Ranganathan and Croft commented last week on the negativity that had been shared on social media in the wake of their win.

Appearing on Croft’s Sunday Scaries podcast, Ranganathan said: “Look, people have different opinions, but I feel like (refugees are) a distraction tactic, and people are being pointed in that direction for something to blame, is my personal opinion.”

The comedian said he decided to support the charity after becoming “so fed up with the rhetoric against refugees”. However, he had received comments calling his choice of charity a “disgrace”.

“The people kicking off about it has kind of galvanised the people that really think it’s a lovely thing,” he said.

“I think that discussion, that back and forth, has actually been really positive.”