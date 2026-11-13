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Microsoft has apologized for a mass outage that wreaked havoc on workplaces across the globe.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services,” the company wrote.

“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions.”

The statement continued, “Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete.”

Microsoft’s workplace tools are among the most used apps in the world, with almost 500 million users, according to the company.

The outage halted work for millions across the world and affected everything from hospitals to airports, police forces and schools.

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Microsoft outage latest: Hospitals and police hit by Outlook going down as services slowly come back online