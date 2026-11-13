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When does Children In Need start – and how can I watch it?
By Sam BrookesGreg Evans,8 days ago
- The 47th annual Children in Need appeal show airs live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday night from MediaCityUK in Salford, featuring three hours of entertainment hosted by Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox, and Tyler West to raise funds for young people across the UK.
- A key highlight of the broadcast is a comedy prank played on presenter Rylan Clark by Dune: Part Three stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jason Momoa, who were secretly fed instructions via earpiece by three children during a fake interview.
- The fundraising show also features the Morning Live presenters completing a Build a Band Challenge, a special performance from the cast of the new High School Musical stage show, and the BBC Children in Need Choir bringing together over 1,000 young singers nationwide.
- The 2026 fundraising campaign, named Challenge Yourself 2026, invites the public to create their own charity challenges based around the number 26 to help generate life-changing donations.
- Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which stars Chalamet and Zendaya and serves as the concluding chapter of the sci-fi trilogy, is set to be released in cinemas on 18 December.
IN FULL
What time is Children in Need on? Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya to star in annual fundraiser