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Bulletin world briefing: Fresh accusations Israel has blocked more aid from entering Gaza
By Paris Ibell,8 days ago
- Israel accused of blocking mobile maternity units from entering Gaza
- Suspected Chinese spy banned from Singapore following investigation
- Staff claim their toilet breaks are being monitored by AI – as they take action
- Second car bomb to hit Russia in two days targets exiled Ukrainian political figure
- Militant hideouts raided in Pakistan leading to dozens of deaths
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