ABC

Candace Cameron Bure has revisited her old stomping grounds on The View, years after her season-long stint as a co-host.

Bure, 50, served as co-host of ABC’s daytime talk show from 2015-2016. The conservative actor — known as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken Christians — was a guest on Friday’s episode to discuss her time on the latest season of the Fox reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I don’t even recognize myself there. I’ve never looked worse on national television,” Bure said of her time on Special Forces — which sees contestants perform extreme military-themed challenges in the Malaysian jungle — prompting The View co-host Joy Behar to quip: “We’re proud of you Candace, but you’re crazy.”

Bure was asked to dish about her Special Forces co-stars, including disgraced politician George Santos.

“George didn’t last as long as he was hoping,” Bure said. “But he was a politician and he was quite charming. You know, that’s how they get as far as they do. I liked George.”

Candace Cameron Bure appeared on Friday’s episode of ‘The View’ to discuss ‘Special Forces’ (ABC)

Santos voluntarily withdrew from the competition on day two. Bure, meanwhile, went on to win along with Collin Gosselin and Alexia Umansky. The trio were declared the winners during Thursday night’s finale after completing a grueling 12-hour simulation.

Asked whether co-hosting The View or competing on Special Forces was harder, Bure initially skirted around the question, saying, “It was hardest to work with Brian Teta every day,” referring to the talk show’s producer as the camera cut to a smiling Teta. “It was the most difficult.”

But she eventually spilled: “The View might’ve been harder, but I love you guys. Thanks for having me back.”

Reflecting on her previous stint as a co-host after a clip played of her performing with Vanilla Ice, Bure also added: “The View puts on a good party. When you stop talking about politics you put on a good party.”

Bure competed on season five of the Fox show 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' (Pete Dadds/Fox)

Bure’s appearance on The View comes after she told Entertainment Weeklythat she had been invited to return to the daytime talk show as a guest co-host as part of the show’s 30th anniversary celebrations, but had to decline.

“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth,” she told the publication. “I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it.”

She continued: “I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it. Listen, I just did Special Forces. I could probably go on The View again.”

Bure will, however, co-host this weekend’s edition of the show.