Hertfordshire Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman was “set on fire” inside a block of flats in Watford.

Police were called to Caractacus Cottage View at 12.47pm on Monday 9 November after Brenda Raymond was discovered alight in a first-floor communal area.

Ms Raymond suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed on Friday that a 33-year-old man from Watford has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Brenda Raymond was set on fire in an attack in Watford on Monday (Hertfordshire Constabulary)

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit had earlier named Ms Raymond, with the support of her family, as part of a renewed appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Leading the investigation, Detective inspector Adam Bridges described the incident as “an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman who suffered horrific injuries after being set alight outside her own home.”

Detective inspector Bridges urged members of the public with information to come forward:

"Please do not assume that what you know is too small or unimportant to tell us about," DI Bridges said. "It could be a seemingly insignificant piece of information that provides investigators with the breakthrough they need."

He added: "If you know anything about what happened to Brenda or think you may have information that could assist our enquiries, please come forward. Your information could be crucial in helping us find answers and bring those responsible to justice."

Acknowledging that the circumstances surrounding Ms Raymond's injuries would "understandably come as a shock to local residents," the police confirmed specialist officers are working hard to establish what happened.

Investigators are particularly eager to speak to anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in or around Caractacus Cottage View between 10am and 2pm on 9 November, or noticed anyone wearing a face covering, balaclava or mask in the area.

Police are also appealing for information from anyone who saw a person running from the scene or heading towards nearby woodland or footpaths, or who heard screams, shouting or any disturbance shortly before emergency services were called.

Anyone who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage covering the area during that four-hour window, or who is aware of someone purchasing flammable liquid on or shortly before 9 November, is asked to get in touch.

Information can be submitted via Hertfordshire Constabulary's dedicated online portal, through its online web chat, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Tibbin.

Anonymous reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.